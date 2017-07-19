It's a grab-and-go lifestyle when you're a part of the most buzzed about couple in the biz!

Ben Affleck and his new girlfriend, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, had all eyes on them when they grabbed some iced coffees to go at Starbucks near Central Park in New York City on Wednesday. Previously the two have been spotted out and about in Los Angeles, where Ben lives. This is the first time they've been seen together as a couple in the City That Never Sleeps.

A source tells E! News that the duo were talking and walking happily together on the bustling streets of the Big Apple around 2:30 p.m. The two were outfitted in casual ensembles with Ben, donning a low-key t-shirt and jeans. Lindsay opted for a cut-out, patterned mini-dress and white sneakers.

While they've yet to make an official red carpet appearance since first going public on July 6, the pair are certainly not hiding their love from the world.