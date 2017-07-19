Lea Michele Steps Out Holding Hands With New Beau Zandy Reich

Lea Michele, Zandy Reich

TheImageDirect.com

Lea Michele has a new guy on her arm!

The triple threat stepped out Tuesday afternoon holding hands with a mystery man out in the Big Apple. Well, mystery no more because his name is Zandy Reich, president of clothing brand AYR. According to a source, it was no casual hand-holding, either. 

"They have been friends for a while and started dating recently," the insider confirmed. While it's unclear how they met or how long they've bee romantically involved, their PDA certainly took fans by surprise considering there haven't been any signs of him on Michele's social media as of late. 

"Ok but who is Zandy Reich," one fan tweeted with curiosity. "Currently crying bc i'm not zandy reich," another quipped. 

Nevertheless, the duo definitely were not trying to hide as they walked openly on the street with their hands interlaced. 

Unlike the actors Michele has dated in the past, Reich is a businessman who has spent years working in finance and fashion, including his most recent position at All Year Round. He also has an Ivy League education as he graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics from University of Pennsylvania and also attended UPenn's prestigious Wharton School of Business. 

This marks the star's newest romance since her split from iZombie star Robert Buckley. The two called it quits around this time last year. "[They] just found they were better off as friends and wanted to support each other's careers," a source told Us Weekly at the time. The actors' busy schedules were also said to have played a role in the split.

Fortunately, Reich doesn't have an actor's schedule!

