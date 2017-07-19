Katy Perry ''Always Loved'' Taylor Swift, Even When They Weren't Speaking

Katy Perry says she never stopped caring about Taylor Swift .

The "Bon Appétit" singer joined Australia's Today show during which she expressed her "love" for T.Swift, promising once again that there's no bad blood.

"I love her, I always have," Perry said. "We've had our differences but I just continue to say, 'God bless her on her journey.'"

This remark comes on the heels of several other comments Perry, 32, has made about forgiving Swift and moving on from the feud, which started three years ago.

Perry confirmed to James Corden that the beef all started after dancers left Swift's tour to join her Prism World Tour in 2014.

It was followed by Swift's "Bad Blood," which was reportedly aimed at Perry, who came back this year with "Swish, Swish."

However that's all in the past, according to Perry.

Katy Perry, Taylor Swift

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Ian West/PA Wire/ZUMAPRESS.com

During a live interview with Ariana Huffington on The Thrive Global Podcast in June, Perry declared, "I am ready to let it go. Absolutely. 100 percent. I forgive her, and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I think it's actually like, I think it's time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I'm saying?"

She continued, "I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she's a fantastic songwriter, and I think that, you know, if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, 'Yeah, well we can do this.'"

Swift has yet to publicly comment on the current status of their relationship.

