Katy Perry says she never stopped caring about Taylor Swift .

The "Bon Appétit" singer joined Australia's Today show during which she expressed her "love" for T.Swift, promising once again that there's no bad blood.

"I love her, I always have," Perry said. "We've had our differences but I just continue to say, 'God bless her on her journey.'"

This remark comes on the heels of several other comments Perry, 32, has made about forgiving Swift and moving on from the feud, which started three years ago.