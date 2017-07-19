Premios Tu Mundo 2017 Nominees: The Full List

And they're back!
Telemundo's Premios Tu Mundo (Your World Awards) is set for their sixth edition of the award show. PTM is the only entertainment award show on Spanish-language TV exclusively based on fan votes. The nominees were announced today during the network's morning show Un Nuevo Día. Stars like CNCO and Carlos Ponce topped the list of nominees. As of today, fans can vote for their favorite actors, artists, TV personalities, fan clubs, and influencers within 20 categories.
Premios Tu Mundo will broadcast live on Telemundo on Thursday, August 24 at 8PM/7C from the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, with a lead-in one-hour pre-show special "La Alfombra de Premios Tu Mundo" at 7PM/6C.
This year will be bigger and better, in partnership with Telemundo, iHeartRadio will present nominees in five music categories for Premios Tu Mundo 2017. The list includes Favorite Regional Mexican Artist by iHeartRadio, Favorite Pop Artist by iHeartRadio, Favorite Tropical Artist by iHeartRadio, Favorite Urban Artist by iHeartRadio and Favorite Party-Starting Song by iHeartRadio.
Below is the full list of nominees, but don't forget to vote for your favorite in each category by simply visit premiostumundo.com/vota.
Favorite Super Series-
El Chema
El Señor de los Cielos V
La Querida del Centauro II
Señora Acero 3: La Coyote
Favorite Series-
Guerra de Idolos
La Doña
La Fan
Silvana Sin Lana
SIn Senos Sí Hay Paraíso
Favorite Female Villain-
Gaby Espino
Majida Issa
Mariana Seoane
Maricela Vega
Scarlet Ortiz
Favorite Influencer-
Amanda Cerny
Baby Ariel
Christian Acosta
Johann Vera
Favorite Regional Mexican Artist by iHeartRadio-
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Gerardo Ortiz
Julión Alvarez y Su Norteño Banda
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
La Séptima Banda
Perfect On-Screen Couple:
Carlos Ponce & Maritza Rodríguez
David Chocarro & Aracely Arámbula
Juan Pablo Urrego & Carolina Gaitán
Luis Ernesto Franco & Carolina Miranda
Mauricio Ochmann & Mariana Seoane
Rafael Amaya & Fernanda Castillo
Favorite Protagonist With Bad Luck-
Angélica Vale
Carlos Ponce
Carolina Gaitán
David Chocarro
Favorite Protagonist-
Alberto Guerra
Carlos Ponce
David Chocarro
Fabián Ríos
Juan Pablo Espinosa
Luis Ernesto Franco
Mauricio Ochmann
Michel Brown
Rafael Amaya
Favorite Tropical Artist by iHeartRadio-
Carlos Vives
Gente de Zona
Héctor Acosta "El Torito"
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Victor Manuelle
I'm Sexy and I Know It-
Alberto Guerra
Ana Lucía Domínguez
Carmen Villalobos
Juan Pablo Llano
Majida Issa
Michel Duval
Favorite Actress-
Adriana Barraza
Carmen Aub
Catherine Siachoque
Danna Paola
Itatí Cantoral
Ximena Duque
Favorite Pop Artist by iHeartRadio
CNCO
Enrique Iglesias
Juanes
Luis Fonsi
Reik
Shakira
Best Male Villain-
Gabriel Porras
Humberto Zurita
Jorge Luis Moreno
José María Galeano
José María Torre
Sergio Basañez
Favorite Female Protagonist-
Angélica Vale
Aracely Arámbula
Carolina Gaitán
Carolina Miranda
Catherine Siachoque
Fernanda Castillo
Ludwika Paleta
María León
Maritza Rodríguez
Favorite Party-Starting Song by iHeartRadio-
"Báilame" by Nacho
"Despacito" by Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee
"Hey Dj" by CNCO feat. Yandel
"Las Ultras" by Calibre 509
"Me Enamoré" by Shakira
"Súbeme La Radio" by Enrique Iglesias feat. Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox
Favorite TV Presenter
Ana María Polo
Daniel Sarcos
Don Francisco
Jorge Bernal
María Celeste
Rashel Díaz
Fan Club of the Year-
Arianators
Beasters
Carmen Villalobos Fans
CNCOwners
Malumaticas
Favorite Ubran Artist of the Year by iHeartRadio
J Balvin
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Wisin
Yandel
Zion & Lennox
Favorite Actor-
Jonathan Islas
Juan Pablo Urrego
Michel Duval
Odiseo Bichir
Plutarco Haza
Ricardo Abarca
Favorite TV Show
Al Rojo Vivo
Caso Cerrado
Don Francisco Te Invita
Suelta la Sopa
Titulares y Más
Un Nuevo Día
(E! & Telemundo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)