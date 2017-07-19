Premios Tu Mundo 2017 Nominees: The Full List

And they're back! 

Telemundo's Premios Tu Mundo (Your World Awards) is set for their sixth edition of the award show. PTM is the only entertainment award show on Spanish-language TV exclusively based on fan votes. The nominees were announced today during the network's morning show Un Nuevo Día. Stars like CNCO and Carlos Ponce topped the list of nominees. As of today, fans can vote for their favorite actors, artists, TV personalities, fan clubs, and influencers within 20 categories. 

Premios Tu Mundo will broadcast live on Telemundo on Thursday, August 24 at 8PM/7C from the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, with a lead-in one-hour pre-show special "La Alfombra de Premios Tu Mundo" at 7PM/6C. 

This year will be bigger and better, in partnership with Telemundo, iHeartRadio will present nominees in five music categories for Premios Tu Mundo 2017. The list includes Favorite Regional Mexican Artist by iHeartRadio, Favorite Pop Artist by iHeartRadio,  Favorite Tropical Artist by iHeartRadio, Favorite Urban Artist by iHeartRadio and Favorite Party-Starting Song by iHeartRadio. 

Premios Tu Mundo, Daddy Yankee, Chino &amp;amp; Nacho

John Parra/Telemundo

Below is the full list of nominees,  but don't forget to vote for your favorite in each category by simply visit premiostumundo.com/vota

Favorite Super Series-

El Chema

El Señor de los Cielos V

La Querida del Centauro II 

Señora Acero 3: La Coyote

Favorite Series-

Guerra de Idolos 

La Doña 

La Fan 

Silvana Sin Lana

SIn Senos Sí Hay Paraíso 

Favorite Female Villain-

Gaby Espino

Majida Issa

Mariana Seoane 

Maricela Vega

Scarlet Ortiz

Favorite Influencer-

Amanda Cerny 

Baby Ariel 

Christian Acosta 

Johann Vera

Favorite Regional Mexican Artist by iHeartRadio-

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga 

Calibre 50

Gerardo Ortiz 

Julión Alvarez y Su Norteño Banda

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho 

La Séptima Banda 

Perfect On-Screen Couple: 

Carlos Ponce & Maritza Rodríguez

David Chocarro & Aracely Arámbula 

Juan Pablo Urrego & Carolina Gaitán 

Luis Ernesto Franco & Carolina Miranda 

Mauricio Ochmann & Mariana Seoane 

Rafael Amaya & Fernanda Castillo 

Favorite Protagonist With Bad Luck-

Angélica Vale 

Carlos Ponce 

Carolina Gaitán 

David Chocarro 

Favorite Protagonist-

Alberto Guerra 

Carlos Ponce

David Chocarro 

Fabián Ríos 

Juan Pablo Espinosa 

Luis Ernesto Franco 

Mauricio Ochmann 

Michel Brown 

Rafael Amaya 

Favorite Tropical Artist by iHeartRadio-

Carlos Vives 

Gente de Zona

Héctor Acosta "El Torito"

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Victor Manuelle

I'm Sexy and I Know It-

Alberto Guerra

Ana Lucía Domínguez 

Carmen Villalobos 

Juan Pablo Llano 

Majida Issa 

Michel Duval

Favorite Actress-

Adriana Barraza 

Carmen Aub

Catherine Siachoque 

Danna Paola 

Itatí Cantoral 

Ximena Duque

Favorite Pop Artist by iHeartRadio

CNCO

Enrique Iglesias 

Juanes

Luis Fonsi 

Reik 

Shakira

Best Male Villain- 

Gabriel Porras

Humberto Zurita 

Jorge Luis Moreno 

José María Galeano  

José María Torre 

Sergio Basañez 

Favorite Female Protagonist- 

Angélica Vale

Aracely Arámbula 

Carolina Gaitán 

Carolina Miranda 

Catherine Siachoque 

Fernanda Castillo 

Ludwika Paleta 

María León 

Maritza Rodríguez 

Favorite Party-Starting Song by iHeartRadio- 

"Báilame" by Nacho

"Despacito" by Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee

"Hey Dj" by CNCO feat. Yandel 

"Las Ultras" by Calibre 509 

"Me Enamoré" by Shakira

"Súbeme La Radio" by Enrique Iglesias feat. Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox

Favorite TV Presenter

Ana María Polo

Daniel Sarcos 

Don Francisco 

Jorge Bernal 

María Celeste 

Rashel Díaz 

Fan Club of the Year-

Arianators

Beasters

Carmen Villalobos Fans

CNCOwners 

Malumaticas

 

 

 

Favorite Ubran Artist of the Year by iHeartRadio

J Balvin 

Maluma 

Nicky Jam 

Wisin

Yandel 

Zion & Lennox

Favorite Actor-

Jonathan Islas 

Juan Pablo Urrego 

Michel Duval 

Odiseo Bichir 

Plutarco Haza

Ricardo Abarca 

Favorite TV Show

Al Rojo Vivo

Caso Cerrado 

Don Francisco Te Invita

Suelta la Sopa 

Titulares y Más 

Un Nuevo Día 

(E! & Telemundo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

