Premios Tu Mundo 2017 Nominees: The Full List

Premios Tu Mundo will broadcast live on Telemundo on Thursday, August 24 at 8PM/7C from the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, with a lead-in one-hour pre-show special "La Alfombra de Premios Tu Mundo" at 7PM/6C.

This year will be bigger and better, in partnership with Telemundo, iHeartRadio will present nominees in five music categories for Premios Tu Mundo 2017. The list includes Favorite Regional Mexican Artist by iHeartRadio, Favorite Pop Artist by iHeartRadio, Favorite Tropical Artist by iHeartRadio, Favorite Urban Artist by iHeartRadio and Favorite Party-Starting Song by iHeartRadio.