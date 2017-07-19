Young women from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., will compete for the title in front of a panel of five judges. This year's judges will include:

• Divya Gugnani: Co-founder of Wander Beauty, a travel-inspired luxury beauty brand

• Kalani Hilliker: Star of Lifetime's hit show Dance Moms

• K. Lee Graham: Miss Teen USA 2014 winner and student at University of South Carolina Honors College

• Tamaya Petteway: Executive of Endemol Shine North America, a content creation and production company

• Syleste Rodriguez: Anchor of FOX 10 in Phoenix, Ariz.