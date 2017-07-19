Andrew Garfield is setting the record straight after receiving quite a bit of backlash for his recent comments about being a "gay man" just "without the physical act."

In case you missed it, the 33-year-old actor plays the lead role in Tony Kushner's play Angels in America during which the character (Prior Walter) struggles between his Jewish faith and homosexuality.

He joined a discussion panel earlier this month and explained how he prepared for the role by watching episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race.

"Every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru," Andrew revealed. "I mean every single series of RuPaul's Drag Race. I mean every series. This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act—that's all."