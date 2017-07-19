Andrew Garfield is setting the record straight after receiving quite a bit of backlash for his recent comments about being a "gay man" just "without the physical act."
In case you missed it, the 33-year-old actor plays the lead role in Tony Kushner's play Angels in America during which the character (Prior Walter) struggles between his Jewish faith and homosexuality.
He joined a discussion panel earlier this month and explained how he prepared for the role by watching episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race.
"Every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru," Andrew revealed. "I mean every single series of RuPaul's Drag Race. I mean every series. This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act—that's all."
He later added, "As far as I know, I am not a gay man. Maybe I'll have an awakening later in my life, which I'm sure will be wonderful and I'll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I'm secluded to my area, which is wonderful, as well."
His comments came under fire from the LGBTQ community as well as social media users who suggested he was simplifying what it means to be gay.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Thus, he's now clarifying the statements, telling Newsbeat they were taken out of context and twisted by the media.
"That's of course not what I meant at all," he told the publication. "That discussion was about this play and how deeply grateful I am that I get to work on something so profound. It's a love letter to the LGBTQ community. We were talking about, 'How do you prepare for something so important and so big?' and I was basically saying, 'I dive in as fully as I possibly can.'"
He noted that his goal is to continue to support the LGBTQ community and help progress the conversation around it.
"My only longing is to serve and to keep the world spinning forward for the LGBTQ community in whatever way I'm meant to," he said. "It's important to a community that I feel so welcomed by. The intention [in my comments] was to speak to that, speak to my desire to play this part to the best of my ability and to fully immerse myself in a culture that I adore."