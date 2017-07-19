Who's ready for all out war? Because it's imminent, The Walking Dead fans.

AMC has finally revealed when their hit zombie thriller will be returning to the airwaves for season eight, and much like seasons past, it'll be here just in time for Halloween. When exactly, you ask? Mark Sunday, Oct. 22 on your calendars, TWD fans!

The big reveal came along with the release of the season's special Comic-Con key art, which pits our hero Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) against the nefarious Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on either side, while the many, many other players in the mix for this massive showdown are standing in between them.