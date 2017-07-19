AMC
AMC
Who's ready for all out war? Because it's imminent, The Walking Dead fans.
AMC has finally revealed when their hit zombie thriller will be returning to the airwaves for season eight, and much like seasons past, it'll be here just in time for Halloween. When exactly, you ask? Mark Sunday, Oct. 22 on your calendars, TWD fans!
The big reveal came along with the release of the season's special Comic-Con key art, which pits our hero Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) against the nefarious Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on either side, while the many, many other players in the mix for this massive showdown are standing in between them.
Ahead of the new season, a trio of recurring players were given promotions to full-time. Katelyn Nacon, who appears as Carl's (Chandler Riggs) crush Enid, was given the bump up, along with Steven Ogg and Pollyanna McIntosh, who portray Negan's allies Simon and Jadis, respectively.
Season eight of TWD was rocked with tragedy when stuntman John Bernecker sustained injuries during a fall on set and later passed away. "Our production is heartbroken by the tragic loss of John Bernecker," showrunner Scott M. Gimple said in a statement. "John's work on The Walking Dead and dozens of other movies and shows will continue to entertain and excite audiences for generations. We are grateful for his contributions, and all of us send our condolences, love, and prayers to John's family and friends." Production was temporarily halted, but it appears to have had no affect on the show's scheduled return.
The show returns to SDCC on Friday, July 21, with plenty of surprises in store. (Think: First official trailer!) As always, E! News will be here to keep you in the know. Stay tuned!
The Walking Dead returns for season eight on Sunday, Oct. 22 on AMC.