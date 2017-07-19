Who knows what the future will hold for La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony?



The couple split earlier this spring amid reports that the basketball player had been unfaithful. When the Power actress appeared on Power 105.1 FM's The Breakfast Club Wednesday, she spoke candidly about the events surrounding their breakup—and where they both stand today.

The conversation was first focused on the most recent episode of Power, in which La La took part in a racy sex scene. "I want to address this once and for all. The problem is people don't know how to separate Lala from LaKeisha—that's my character on Power. My character is currently in a relationship with Tommy, and when you're in a relationship, you have sex and you take your top off. You don't have sex fully clothed. If I am a true actor, then that's what I'm going to do," she said. "And I will say this, to be on Power, we got sat down from the first episode on Season 1 to sign a nudity clause. At some point…it's going to come for everybody."