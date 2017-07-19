Here's a Chance to Perform With Nicky Jam on Best.Cover.Ever.

Are you ready?

Nicky Jam was just announced as a judge on Best.Cover.Ever., the Ryan Seacrest-Produced competition series on YouTube.

"Cover songs are a terrific vehicle to help discover fresh talent, and YouTube is the perfect platform to do it," said Seacrest in a statement. "These new young artists will also have the chance to work alongside some of the most renowned musicians in the world, which we hope will generate some great experiences for the artists and contestants alike, and in turn produce some memorable performances."