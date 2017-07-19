Here's a Chance to Perform With Nicky Jam on Best.Cover.Ever.

Are you ready?
Nicky Jam was just announced as a judge on Best.Cover.Ever., the Ryan Seacrest-Produced competition series on YouTube.
"Cover songs are a terrific vehicle to help discover fresh talent, and YouTube is the perfect platform to do it," said Seacrest in a statement. "These new young artists will also have the chance to work alongside some of the most renowned musicians in the world, which we hope will generate some great experiences for the artists and contestants alike, and in turn produce some memorable performances."
Artists like Justin Bieber began his career by sharing covers on the video website, which helped him become a superstar.
"YouTube is the best place for emerging musicians to be discovered, and Best.Cover.Ever. will encourage these artists to go for their dreams alongside the best in the business," said Susanne Daniels, YouTube global head of original content, in a statement. "We're thrilled that Ryan Seacrest will give new talent the opportunity to shine in front of over 1 billion fans around the world."
"Mi gente, I'm in this new cool show on YouTube called Best.Cover.Ever and the winner get's the chance to perform with me in LA, an exclusive YouTube video. All you need to do to a video cover of my song 'El Amante,'" the 36-year-old musician said in the promo video.
If you're interested, head over to thebestcoverever.com for the official rules and regulations on how to enter, just make sure to submit your cover by August 18.
Other mega-superstar guests this season include Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Charlie Puth and Jason Derulo.
Now, get your cover on!