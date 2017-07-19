Apparently, we're not done with this shoe.

Insecure's Issa Rae stepped out this morning in faux fur slides. Back in April 2016, when Rihanna first released her brand-new Fenty Puma pairs, they sold out in minutes proving the unexpected choice of footwear was actually insanely coveted.

Now, over a year later, not only did our interest resurface (thanks to Issa's comfy decision), but Riri's just released three new colorways of the shoe! If that's not a sign, we don't know what is.