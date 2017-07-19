Issa Rae Proves We're Not Done With This Shoe, and Rihanna Confirms

ESC: Issa Rae

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Apparently, we're not done with this shoe.

Insecure's Issa Rae stepped out this morning in faux fur slides. Back in April 2016, when Rihanna first released her brand-new Fenty Puma pairs, they sold out in minutes proving the unexpected choice of footwear was actually insanely coveted.

Now, over a year later, not only did our interest resurface (thanks to Issa's comfy decision), but Riri's just released three new colorways of the shoe! If that's not a sign, we don't know what is.

The Fur Slide squad gets a fresh look for summer. Dropping July 13th. #FENTYxPUMA

A post shared by PUMA (@puma) on

So before you do any sort of summer closet reorganization, whatever you do, do not throw away (or, preferably, donate) your fur slides just yet. According to Rihanna (and that's a big deal, people), the sandal style is here to stay—at least a little bit longer.

And if you don't yet own a pair, clearly, it's not too late.

Shop the Look

ESC: Faux Fur Slides

Steve Madden

Sofety Slides, $40

ESC: Faux Fur Slides

H&M

Slides, $25

ESC: Faux Fur Slides

Givenchy

Genuine Mink Fur Slide Sandal, $595

ESC: Faux Fur Slides

Fenty Puma by Rihanna

Fur Women's Slide Sandals, $90

ESC: Faux Fur Slides

Ugg

Royale Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal, $100

ESC: Faux Fur Slides

Topshop

Harissa Faux Fur Slide Sandal, $48

ESC: Faux Fur Slides

Qupid

Faux Fur Slide Sandals, Was: $20, Now: $18

ESC: Faux Fur Slides

Kendall + Kylie

Sammy Slide Sandal, $135

ESC: Faux Fur Slides

Miu Miu

Embellished Faux Fur Slipper, $950

ESC: Faux Fur Slides

Sam Edelman

Blaire Faux Fur Platform Slide Sandal, $50

ESC: Faux Fur Slides

Shoe Republic

Faux Fur Slides, Was: $18, Now: $13

ESC: Faux Fur Slides

Zara

Feathers Slides, $50

It doesn't get comfier than this.

Especially in the summer!

