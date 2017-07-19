Ray Tamarra/GC Images
Ray Tamarra/GC Images
Apparently, we're not done with this shoe.
Insecure's Issa Rae stepped out this morning in faux fur slides. Back in April 2016, when Rihanna first released her brand-new Fenty Puma pairs, they sold out in minutes proving the unexpected choice of footwear was actually insanely coveted.
Now, over a year later, not only did our interest resurface (thanks to Issa's comfy decision), but Riri's just released three new colorways of the shoe! If that's not a sign, we don't know what is.
So before you do any sort of summer closet reorganization, whatever you do, do not throw away (or, preferably, donate) your fur slides just yet. According to Rihanna (and that's a big deal, people), the sandal style is here to stay—at least a little bit longer.
And if you don't yet own a pair, clearly, it's not too late.
Sofety Slides, $40
Slides, $25
Faux Fur Slide Sandals, Was: $20, Now: $18
Sammy Slide Sandal, $135
Faux Fur Slides, Was: $18, Now: $13
Feathers Slides, $50
It doesn't get comfier than this.
Especially in the summer!