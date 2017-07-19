With the kids away, mom and dad will play!

Just because they're new parents doesn't mean George Clooneyand Amal Clooneycan't head out on the town. More than one month after welcoming their twins, the Oscar winner and his barrister leading lady stepped out for dinner in Lake Como, one of Clooney's longtime favorite getaway spots.

Mr. and Mrs. Clooney arrived at luxury hotel Villa d'Este Cernobbio late Tuesday night, where they dined for about an hour and a half with another couple. While the meal was not too long, a source told E! News the weather was "perfect" and the night was overall "lovely." They were greeted warmly by the staff and George returned the favor by being equally gracious and shaking hands with everyone. The star kept his date night outfit laid-back in a pair of jeans and button-down shirt.

As for his wife, we're told George was very affectionate and protective of Amal, holding her hand through the restaurant and stroking her back throughout the meal. The new mama looked radiant in a yellow shift dress and matching heels.