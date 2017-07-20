Along with the red carpets, award shows, sold-out concerts and VIP parties, the series will offer another perspective into this elite world because all that glitters isn't always gold—or platinum—when it comes to finding love with a rich and famous musician.

The music industry may be celebrated for the money, cars and luxurious vacations, but it's also notorious for cutthroat competition, backstage drama and groupies vying for attention. Luckily, these women have learned it takes confidence and a thick skin to stay on top in The Platinum Life.

"The music industry is known for big, outspoken personalities living lavish lifestyles, but it's also an extremely tough business to succeed in," Jeff Olde, E!'s Executive Vice President of Programming & Development, said in the announcement. "We are excited to give viewers an all-access pass to see how these fearless women climb to the top both personally and professionally."