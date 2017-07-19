Lovato first previewed the video earlier this month in an interview with Amazon Music. "It's not as intense as you think it is. It's a lighthearted song, and so the video is going to be lighthearted, too. You don't want it to seem angsty. You don't want it to seem angry by any means," she said. "So, the video is going to be a giant house party. I threw a house party a couple months ago, and it ended up being so random and so much fun, and we want to recreate that for the video."

The "Sorry Not Sorry" video was shot on June 29 in California. "Now payback is a bad bitch / And baby, I'm the baddest / You f--kin' with a savage / Can't have this, can't have this (ahhh) / And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nahhh," the pop princess sings. "Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry) / Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry) / Being so bad got me feelin' so good / Showing you up like I knew that I would / Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry) / Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry) / Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned / Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns."