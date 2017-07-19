No one throws a house party quite like Demi Lovato.
At noon Wednesday, the pop star dropped the music video for "Sorry Not Sorry," which features cameos from Jamie Foxx, Paris Hilton and Wiz Khalifa. "My favorite part about the filming the music video for 'Sorry Not Sorry' would have to be having all my closest friends there," Lovato said in a recent Twitter video Q&A. "It was the funnest video that I've ever shot."
While Lovato didn't have any behind-the-scenes "secrets" to share, there was at least one on-set accident. "One time, Paris Hilton's hair got stuck in my portable fan," the musician revealed.
Lovato first previewed the video earlier this month in an interview with Amazon Music. "It's not as intense as you think it is. It's a lighthearted song, and so the video is going to be lighthearted, too. You don't want it to seem angsty. You don't want it to seem angry by any means," she said. "So, the video is going to be a giant house party. I threw a house party a couple months ago, and it ended up being so random and so much fun, and we want to recreate that for the video."
The "Sorry Not Sorry" video was shot on June 29 in California. "Now payback is a bad bitch / And baby, I'm the baddest / You f--kin' with a savage / Can't have this, can't have this (ahhh) / And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nahhh," the pop princess sings. "Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry) / Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry) / Being so bad got me feelin' so good / Showing you up like I knew that I would / Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry) / Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry) / Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned / Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns."
The 24-year-old pop star has been promoting her latest single by performing at house parties across the U.S. "They have been so much fun. They have exceeded my expectations," Lovato told a fan during her Twitter Q&A series. "You guys are incredible, and I love partying with you."
Lovato co-wrote the song with "Downtown" Trevor Brown, Warren "Oak" Felder (who also produced the song), Sean Douglas and William Zaire Simmons. "Sorry Not Sorry" is the lead single from her upcoming sixth album, and it debuted at No. 52 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.