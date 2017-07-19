Don't shoot the messenger.

It's safe to say Dean Unglert has become one of The Bachelorette's most beloved contestants this season, thanks to his emotional vulnerability, compelling backstory, and yes, that face and those eyes don't hurt either.

So when Rachel Lindsay said goodbye to Dean, 26, after his hometown date, one of the franchise's most memorable moments ever as he had an emotional reunion with his estranged father, the campaign for Dean to be the next Bachelor immediately started.

There's just one problem. Dean doesn't feel "ready" to be ABC's next leading man.

"I just don't think I'm ready for it," Dean admitted to E! News. "I just think that from an emotional standpoint I need to figure out a lot more about myself before I dive in and be the lead of anything. I think I have a ways to go before I'm ready for something like that."