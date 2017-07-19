Don't shoot the messenger.
It's safe to say Dean Unglert has become one of The Bachelorette's most beloved contestants this season, thanks to his emotional vulnerability, compelling backstory, and yes, that face and those eyes don't hurt either.
So when Rachel Lindsay said goodbye to Dean, 26, after his hometown date, one of the franchise's most memorable moments ever as he had an emotional reunion with his estranged father, the campaign for Dean to be the next Bachelor immediately started.
There's just one problem. Dean doesn't feel "ready" to be ABC's next leading man.
"I just don't think I'm ready for it," Dean admitted to E! News. "I just think that from an emotional standpoint I need to figure out a lot more about myself before I dive in and be the lead of anything. I think I have a ways to go before I'm ready for something like that."
Still, that doesn't mean becoming the Bachelor in a future season isn't a possibility, as Dean said, "I don't want to say I have no interest in being the Bachelor, I just think I still have a lot of personal growth to do before I'm ready for something like that."
One of the only arguments viewers had against Dean becoming the next Bachelor was that he might be "too young," something he actually agrees with.
"To be honest, I'm kind of flattered that the only reason people don't want me to be the next Bachelor is because I'm too young," he said. "I will fully agree with them. I think I have a lot of emotional maturity and growth to go through before I'm ready for something like that."
Annie Thompson for Fine N Funky
Fortunately, Dean is set to be a cast member on the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise, meaning we still get to hear him giggle through conversations on our TV screens on a weekly basis. And Dean explained he found the BIP setting a better place for him right now over being the next lead. "Going to Paradise was perfect for me because it was much more relaxed and just a fun environment."
So who will be the next Bachelor? The three men remaining are Bryan, Peter and Eric, and while Dean thinks they all would make for a great Bachelor, he did admit one stands out from the rest: his "best friend" Peter.
"Hands down, Peter Bachelor 2018, if that's possible!" Dean said. "I don't know if he's engaged or not. But I would gladly concede to Peter as next Bachelor."
To hear more from Dean about who he thinks is the best match for Rachel, watch our interview with him above now. And who do you think should be the next Bach? We want to know, so tweet us your pick @eonlineTV and @tbrick2!
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC, with Bachelor in Paradise returning on Monday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. on ABC.