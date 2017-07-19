Game of Thrones director Jeremy Podeswa, the man who helmed the Game of Thrones season seven premiere, has a message: Leave Ed Sheeran alone! Well, he didn't say that specifically.

Speaking with Newsweek, the Emmy-nominated director said he thought the sing, "did a lovely job."

In the Game of Thrones season seven premiere, Sheeran appears in a scene with Maisie Williams' Arya Stark. She comes upon him and a band of soldiers camping and he sings, then they offer her food and drink.

"For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it," Game of Thrones co-creator David Benioff said at a SXSW panel in March.