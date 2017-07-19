Gwen Stefani's Sons Are Taking Style Cues From Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani isn't the only one who kinda, sorta, really likes Blake Shelton...Her sons can't help but adore him, too!

As we've discussed before, the country crooner has totally won over Kingston, Zuma and Apollo's hearts since he started dating the No Doubt front woman in October of 2015.

Whether he's letting little Apollo take the lead on a hike or he's flying beside Kingston on a private helicopter ride for his birthday, Shelton has made sure to spend quality time with Stefani's boys...and that time has certainly rubbed off on their sense of style!