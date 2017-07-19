Chances are you've read some tweet or think piece about the new star of Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker. Gasp! Yes, the Doctor will be a woman.

You may recognize Whittaker from Broadchurch, Attack the Block or Black Mirror. Yes, she's an accomplished actor too! BBC, the UK home of Doctor Who, has received complaints about the casting of the first woman in the title role and had to issue a statement about the naysayers.

Really.

"Some viewers contacted us unhappy that Jodie Whittaker has been cast as the new Doctor," the BBC complaint report website says. And their response?