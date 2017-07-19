Chances are you've read some tweet or think piece about the new star of Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker. Gasp! Yes, the Doctor will be a woman.
You may recognize Whittaker from Broadchurch, Attack the Block or Black Mirror. Yes, she's an accomplished actor too! BBC, the UK home of Doctor Who, has received complaints about the casting of the first woman in the title role and had to issue a statement about the naysayers.
Really.
"Some viewers contacted us unhappy that Jodie Whittaker has been cast as the new Doctor," the BBC complaint report website says. And their response?
BBC
"Since the first Doctor regenerated back in 1966, the concept of the Doctor as a constantly evolving being has been central to the programme. The continual input of fresh ideas and new voices across the cast and the writing and production teams has been key to the longevity of the series.
The Doctor is an alien from the planet Gallifrey and it has been established in the show that Time Lords can switch gender.
As the Controller of BBC Drama has said, ‘Jodie is not just a talented actor but she has a bold and brilliant vision for her Doctor. She aced it in her audition both technically and with the powerful female life force she brings to the role. She is destined to be an utterly iconic Doctor.'
We hope viewers will enjoy what we have in store for the continuation of the story."
Haters, to the left.
In an interview with BBC, Whittaker had a message for fans. "I want to tell the fans not to be scared by my gender. Because this is a really exciting time, and Doctor Who represents everything that's exciting about change. The fans have lived through so many changes, and this is only a new, different one, not a fearful one."
Chris Chibnall is taking over the reigns of the series from Steven Moffat.
"After months of lists, conversations, auditions, recalls, and a lot of secret-keeping, we're excited to welcome Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor. I always knew I wanted the Thirteenth Doctor to be a woman and we're thrilled to have secured our number one choice. Her audition for The Doctor simply blew us all away," Chibnall said in a statement. "Jodie is an in-demand, funny, inspiring, super-smart force of nature and will bring loads of wit, strength and warmth to the role. The Thirteenth Doctor is on her way."
Whittaker will make her debut in the Christmas special as Peter Capaldi exits.