Congratulations are in order for Shawn Ashmore!

The X-Men star and his wife of four years, Dana Ashmore, welcomed their first child. The couple announced the birth on social media late Tuesday along with their baby boy's first photo. The adorable snap focused solely on the little guy's pint-sized hand.

"Couldn't be more in love with my new baby boy and my incredible wife," the actor adorably captioned the sweet picture.

Ashmore has been chronicling the pregnancy on Instagram with recurring photos of his leading lady all along the way. At the start of June, he shared a photo of an ultrasound and teased fans, "Only a few short weeks left:)"