Shawn Ashmore Welcomes First Child With Wife Dana Ashmore

Shawn Ashmore, Dana Wasdin

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for Shawn Ashmore!

The X-Men star and his wife of four years, Dana Ashmore, welcomed their first child. The couple announced the birth on social media late Tuesday along with their baby boy's first photo. The adorable snap focused solely on the little guy's pint-sized hand. 

"Couldn't be more in love with my new baby boy and my incredible wife," the actor adorably captioned the sweet picture. 

Ashmore has been chronicling the pregnancy on Instagram with recurring photos of his leading lady all along the way. At the start of June, he shared a photo of an ultrasound and teased fans, "Only a few short weeks left:)"

Couldn't be more in love with my new baby boy and my incredible wife ????????

A post shared by Shawn Ashmore (@shawnrashmore) on

Only a few short weeks left:) ????

A post shared by Shawn Ashmore (@shawnrashmore) on

He wasn't kidding! Less than two months later, the baby has officially arrived. While Ashmore has not revealed the name of their firstborn, judging by his openness online, he'll share the little one's moniker before we know it. 

In the meantime, thanks to Dana's sweet words, it sounds like the star is perfectly ready to be a dad. 

"I'm so so excited for this guy to be a dad!" she wrote about him right before Father's Day. "I'm so lucky to have married the sweetest, funniest (Or so I have him believe) ... coolest guy in the world. He is going to make the most amazing dad and I can't wait for the adventures to come. Truly mr.wonderful!"

Congratulations to the new mom and dad!

