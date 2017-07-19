Bravo
When will the women of The Real Housewives of New York City learn? You don't want to come between Ramona Singer and her vacation room choice. Nevertheless, they persisted and attempted to do room assignments fairly. It didn't go very well.
The ladies of the Big Apple head to Mexico for Bethenny Frankel's planned tequila outing and a lottery was drawn to assign rooms in the house. One thing that's been made clear after nine seasons: Ramona doesn't play by anybody's rules but her own. Lottery? She laughs at lottery drawings!
"Ramona, we took a lottery and fair is fair," Dorinda Medley says, trying to reason with Ramona. Trying is the operative word. Ramona wants what she wants.
"I want light, I want sun, I didn't come here to f—king live in the attic," Ramona says before tearing into Tinsley Mortimer about her role in the room assignments.
Dorinda attempts to get an ailing Bethenny involved and you know what that spells? Trouble. "Stop this now. Stop being the person who's abused like that," Bethenny tells Dorinda.
"This is grown women. Is this normal behavior? … You get what you get and you don't get upset. It's a 60-year-old woman who gets what she wants every single time," Bethenny says.
When Bethennys heads down to the room, with Carole Radziwill and Luann D'Agostino in tow, she makes a good point and asks, "You raised a daughter. Would you accept your daughter behaving in this way?"
"God, no. My daughter would never act like us," Sonja Morgan says.
And then it's another standoff between Bethenny and Ramona. Round 32,351?
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
