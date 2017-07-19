When will the women of The Real Housewives of New York City learn? You don't want to come between Ramona Singer and her vacation room choice. Nevertheless, they persisted and attempted to do room assignments fairly. It didn't go very well.

The ladies of the Big Apple head to Mexico for Bethenny Frankel's planned tequila outing and a lottery was drawn to assign rooms in the house. One thing that's been made clear after nine seasons: Ramona doesn't play by anybody's rules but her own. Lottery? She laughs at lottery drawings!

"Ramona, we took a lottery and fair is fair," Dorinda Medley says, trying to reason with Ramona. Trying is the operative word. Ramona wants what she wants.