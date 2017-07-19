Kylie Jenner Pranks Family Members With Her Wax Figure's Help

Kylie couldn't get over the resemblance. "My wax figure is here. This is so creepy," she said in several Snapchat videos. "I donated the actual dress I wore to the Met so you can come see it." (In 2016, at the Manus x Machina-themed Met Gala, Kylie modeled a silver Balmain ensemble.)

The Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur followed in the footsteps of sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, as well as brother-in-law Kanye West, who all have wax figures of their very own. Kylie's wax figure is valued at around $350,000, according to a Madame Tussauds press release.

In February, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star announced she had a wax figure in the works. The session lasted more than two hours and over 250 measurements were taken. Both the behind-the-scenes session and the reveal were filmed for her reality series, debuting Aug. 6.

Fans can visit Kylie's wax figure starting today.