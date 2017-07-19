Kylie Jenner Pranks Family Members With Her Wax Figure's Help

Kylie Jenner is now immortal, thanks to Madame Tussauds.
The 19-year-old Life of Kylie star attended the unveiling of her wax figure in Hollywood Tuesday night. After counting down from five, the curtain dropped and she got her first look at the finished work of art. "It's me! This is crazy!" the E! star confessed. "This is actually really freaky."
Later on, she decided to prank her famous family with a little help from her look-alike wax figure. "I made her FaceTime my whole family," Kylie joked on Instagram. "Fooled everyone." Kylie shared another photo of the reveal, thanking Madame Tussauds for the "amazing honor!"
Kylie couldn't get over the resemblance. "My wax figure is here. This is so creepy," she said in several Snapchat videos. "I donated the actual dress I wore to the Met so you can come see it." (In 2016, at the Manus x Machina-themed Met Gala, Kylie modeled a silver Balmain ensemble.)
The Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur followed in the footsteps of sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, as well as brother-in-law Kanye West, who all have wax figures of their very own. Kylie's wax figure is valued at around $350,000, according to a Madame Tussauds press release.
In February, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star announced she had a wax figure in the works. The session lasted more than two hours and over 250 measurements were taken. Both the behind-the-scenes session and the reveal were filmed for her reality series, debuting Aug. 6.
Fans can visit Kylie's wax figure starting today.
Other stars featured at the Hollywood location include Kobe Bryant, Jason Derulo, Jimmy Fallon, Jamie Foxx, Judy Garland, Tom Hanks, Whitney Houston, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Madonna, Marilyn Monroe, Barack Obama, Elvis Presley, Joan Rivers, Zoe Saldana, Will Smith, Sylvester Stallone, Patrick Swayze, Taylor Swift , Charlize Theron and John Travolta.
