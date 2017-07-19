Trading Spaces might be getting a little makeover for its revival, but one thing is staying the same: Its host. Paige Davis will return to the TLC home makeover series to once again host the program, E! News has confirmed.
"I will be hosting Trading Spaces again, I'm back at TLC, back home and back where I belong," Davis said in the video announcement. See the announcement video below.
Trading Spaces is returning to TLC 10 years after it ended. The series takes two sets of neighbors and challenges them to makeover a room in the other's house with the help of a designer and a limited budget.
"TLC is back into home and property with Nate & Jeremiah By Design, our new show helping distressed homeowners turn disasters into dream homes" TLC President and general manager Nancy Daniels said in a statement when the revival was announced. "We are thrilled to expand in this space, and what better way to do that than to bring back Trading Spaces, the series that put property on the map."
At the time of announcement, Davis wasn't attached to the project. In March, Davis told E! News in a statement that all she knows is "fans are constantly bringing up to me how much they miss the show...so with TLC bringing it back, there will for sure be a lot of happy viewers out there!"
Davis, who wasn't the original host of the series, that was Alex McLeod, left the show in 2005 and the series was host-less. She returned to host in 2008. Her other hosting duties include the OWN series Home Made Simple in 2011 and Davis has appeared in numerous stage productions including Beauty and the Beast, Chicago, Sweet Charity and Boeing-Boeing.
Davis' return to the home makeover series follows Cash Cab's revival at TLC's sister network Discovery Channel. Ben Bailey is returning to host that game show.
TLC will bring back Trading Spaces in 2018. Get more info on remakes and revivals in our guide.