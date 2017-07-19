Trading Spaces might be getting a little makeover for its revival, but one thing is staying the same: Its host. Paige Davis will return to the TLC home makeover series to once again host the program, E! News has confirmed.

"I will be hosting Trading Spaces again, I'm back at TLC, back home and back where I belong," Davis said in the video announcement. See the announcement video below.

Trading Spaces is returning to TLC 10 years after it ended. The series takes two sets of neighbors and challenges them to makeover a room in the other's house with the help of a designer and a limited budget.