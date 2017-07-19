Next stop: Germany!

As Prince William, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and their youngsters Prince George and Princess Charlotte continue their European travels this week, the royal family of four touched down in Berlin Wednesday.

The special guests dressed in shades of blue akin to Germany's national flower, the cornflower. Middleton sported a vivid coat by Catherine Walker while her 2-year-old daughter stepped out in a pint-sized floral dress, blue shoes and a matching bow in her hair. Prince William stuck to a traditional suit with a blue tie and a sleepy 3-year-old Prince George kept to his usual shorts and collared shirt.