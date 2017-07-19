Blue in Berlin! Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Arrive in Germany for Second Leg of Royal Tour

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

Robin Utrecht - Pool/Getty Images

Next stop: Germany!

As Prince William, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and their youngsters Prince George and Princess Charlotte continue their European travels this week, the royal family of four touched down in Berlin Wednesday.

The special guests dressed in shades of blue akin to Germany's national flower, the cornflower. Middleton sported a vivid coat by Catherine Walker while her 2-year-old daughter stepped out in a pint-sized floral dress, blue shoes and a matching bow in her hair. Prince William stuck to a traditional suit with a blue tie and a sleepy 3-year-old Prince George kept to his usual shorts and collared shirt. 

Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's Royal Tour of Poland and Germany

Princess Charlotte

Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte

Robin Utrecht - Pool/Getty Images

Little Charlotte completed her ensemble with a special accessory—a bouquet of flowers all her own. The little one was a diplomat in training as she shook hands with an official greeting them and walked with her mini posy. Meanwhile, little George looked a bit restless as he leaned on his father while his parents were busy in conversation. 

The royal couple took their children by the hand and walked down the red carpet together before getting into a car and heading to the German Chancellory for an official welcome from Chancellor Angela Merkel

Prince William, Prince George

Robin Utrecht - Pool/Getty Images

Next stop? The Bradenburg Gate. The royal couple arrived to throngs of enthusiastic residents waiting to greet the special guests. 

German residents shook hands and offered gifts to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they made their way around the crowds. 

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Make Their Royal Arrival in Poland

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

Robin Utrecht - Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

During the afternoon, the couple will visit the Holocaust Memorial, where they will meet with Holocaust survivors and tour the museum. Later, they will spend time at the Strassenkinder Charity for young people with disadvantaged backgrounds as well as the Robert Enke Foundation. 

This evening, the pair will meet with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Bellevue Palace Gardens and later enjoy a garden party in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's birthday. 

Does Kate Middleton Have More Babies on the Brain?

Princess Charlotte

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Today is the first of three days in Germany for the family. Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will head to Heidelberg and spend Friday in Hamburg before heading home. 

Wilkommen royals!

