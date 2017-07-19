Recalling her lifetime of "hiding" and "secrets," Caitlyn shared a "funny" story she'd never told anyone before. "If you noticed today on Instagram, I posted a picture of me and Steven Tyler."

"I was at a fundraiser in Minneapolis, and he was the entertainment. I had met him, I think, once, briefly—many, many years ago. But he was sitting there and I'm thinking, 'I've got to go say hi,'" the Olympian said. "So, I go backstage after and I look up at Steven and I said, 'I have had some really, really tough times in my life. For six years, at one point, I stayed in my house, and every once in a while I would get dressed and go sneak out in the dark and drive around."

Caitlyn said she told Steven all about how she would drive around town listening to Aerosmith's "Dude Looks Like a Lady," years before she came out as transgender. In fact, she said, "That became my theme song, driving around in my little car with my little CD in there, whipping up the tunes and stuff. I said, 'I just want you to know, it made me feel good.' He loved it. He hugged me and said, 'We've got to get together.'" In her Instagram caption, Caitlyn joked that she and Steven "are working on our duet for Dude Looks Like a Lady. One of my favorite songs!"