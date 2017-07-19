Netflix doesn't shy away from controversial material. Earlier this year, the original series 13 Reasons Why centered on a teenager's tragic suicide. The show's conceit—the girl who died posthumously orchestrates the action of the show by calling out 13 people who contributed to her decision—prompted concerns that it was glamorizing suicide.

On Friday Netflix premiered To The Bone, a dark dramedy about a young woman named Ellen, played by Lily Collins and her battle with anorexia while seeking treatment under the unconventional guidance of Dr. William Beckham (Keanu Reeves).

The portrayal of eating disorders onscreen has been notoriously tricky for Hollywood, and despite some preventative efforts, To The Bone is facing some of the same criticism as its predecessors. There have been editorials accusing the movie of glamorizing anorexia, and there's a Change.org petition calling for Netflix to withdraw To The Bone from the public domain so as not to "exacerbate the stigma surrounding eating disorders" or "be triggering for those attempting to recover from an eating disorder."