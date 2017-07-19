What a Celeb A.M. Skin-Care Routine Really Looks Like

Your morning routine has a major impact on your skin throughout the day.

As natural-appearing makeup has taken over the red carpet, skin care has become increasingly important. You can't rely on concealer and full-coverage foundation to mask your lack of attention, if you want I-woke-up-like-this perfection. Celebs like Gabrielle Union, Jamie Chung and Zendayaare just a few that inspire our morning routines with their flawless skin.

The radiant glows that we see on the red carpet are a result of great routines and products. And, if you feel like your regimen isn't getting you closer to near-perfection, it's time to rethink your process.