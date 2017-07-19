What a Celeb A.M. Skin-Care Routine Really Looks Like

Your morning routine has a major impact on your skin throughout the day.
As natural-appearing makeup has taken over the red carpet, skin care has become increasingly important. You can't rely on concealer and full-coverage foundation to mask your lack of attention, if you want I-woke-up-like-this perfection. Celebs like Gabrielle Union, Jamie Chung and Zendayaare just a few that inspire our morning routines with their flawless skin.
The radiant glows that we see on the red carpet are a result of great routines and products. And, if you feel like your regimen isn't getting you closer to near-perfection, it's time to rethink your process.
Lucky for us, we've talked to some of the best skin specialists in the business, and have come up with a winning a.m. skin routine. Ready for an all-day glow? Watch the video above and follow the steps below!
First step: Purify your pores with a cleanser by moving your fingers in a circular motion. Pro tip: If you have oily skin, try double cleansing with an oil-based cleanser first. This will keep your skin from over-producing oil throughout the day.
Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Argan Nut Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser, $7.99
For a brighter complexion, toner will help cleanse your pores and purify your skin.
Serums are highly concentrated with active ingredients (read: nutrients) that penetrate deeper into the skin than a typical moisturizer.
Keeping your skin hydrated is key to radiant skin.
Woke up with dark circles? Wake up your eyes with a caffeine-based eye cream.
If you're putting on makeup, make sure you have a smooth base with primer. It will reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while keeping your makeup from creasing.
Sunscreen is a must to avoid premature aging and sun burn. Make sure to reapply every 3-4 hours.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios SPF 60 Melt-In Sunscreen Milk, $35.99
Now, you're so fresh and so clean!
