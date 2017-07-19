What a Celeb A.M. Skin-Care Routine Really Looks Like

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

How to Perfect Your Morning Skin Care Like a Celeb

ESC: Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne Channels Past and Future With Silver Toupee

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Essentials, Every Day Beauty

Your morning routine has a major impact on your skin throughout the day.

As natural-appearing makeup has taken over the red carpet, skin care has become increasingly important. You can't rely on concealer and full-coverage foundation to mask your lack of attention, if you want I-woke-up-like-this perfection. Celebs like Gabrielle Union, Jamie Chung and Zendayaare just a few that inspire our morning routines with their flawless skin. 

The radiant glows that we see on the red carpet are a result of great routines and products. And, if you feel like your regimen isn't getting you closer to near-perfection, it's time to rethink your process. 

Photos

Skincare Products Hollywood Moms Swear By

Lucky for us, we've talked to some of the best skin specialists in the business, and have come up with a winning a.m. skin routine. Ready for an all-day glow? Watch the video above and follow the steps below!

ESC: Morning Beauty Routine

STEP 1: CLEANSER

First step: Purify your pores with a cleanser by moving your fingers in a circular motion. Pro tip: If you have oily skin, try double cleansing with an oil-based cleanser first. This will keep your skin from over-producing oil throughout the day.

Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Argan Nut Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser, $7.99 

ESC: Morning Beauty Routine

STEP 2: TONER

For a brighter complexion, toner will help cleanse your pores and purify your skin. 

OLEHENRIKSEN Balancing Force Oil Control Toner, $26 

ESC: Morning Beauty Routine

STEP 3: SERUM

Serums are highly concentrated with active ingredients (read: nutrients) that penetrate deeper into the skin than a typical moisturizer. 

True Botanicals Cellular Repair Serum,$140 

Article continues below

ESC: Morning Beauty Routine

STEP 4: MOISTURIZER

Keeping your skin hydrated is key to radiant skin. 

Nyakio Baobab Youth Infused Daily Defense Créme, $35 

ESC: Morning Beauty Routine

STEP 5: EYE CREAM

Woke up with dark circles? Wake up your eyes with a caffeine-based eye cream.

100% Pure Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream, $26 

ESC: Morning Beauty Routine

STEP 6: PRIMER

If you're putting on makeup, make sure you have a smooth base with primer. It will reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while keeping your makeup from creasing.

Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Face Primer, $31  

Article continues below

ESC: Morning Beauty Routine

STEP 7: SUNSCREEN

Sunscreen is a must to avoid premature aging and sun burn. Make sure to reapply every 3-4 hours.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios SPF 60 Melt-In Sunscreen Milk, $35.99 

Now, you're so fresh and so clean! 

Model's clothing: Naked Princess

TAGS/ Gabrielle Union , Jamie Chung , Zendaya , Style Collective , Beauty , Life/Style , VG , E!ssentials , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.