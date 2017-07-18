Luann D'Agostino is setting the record straight...

The Real Housewives of New York star made headlines over the weekend after having a very public fight with her husband of seven months, Tom D'Agostino.

Earlier tonight, the reality star exclusively spoke to E! News about her "passionate" and "tumultuous" relationship wit the businessman at the Third Annual Foodie Ball presented by ACE Programs for the Homeless, an organization that works to help New York's homeless find full-time housing and employment.

Addressing the public spat, which had previously been confirmed by E! News, at Le Bilboquet restaurant, Luann spoke about the fight, chalking it up to the intensity of their new marriage.

"What couple doesn't have lovers' quarrels? Tom and I are very passionate and very much in love with each other and things happen," said the 52-year-old. "Unfortunately we are very much public people and so everybody likes to talk about it. From the Housewives to the restaurant, it's very hard to keep privacy."

Luann also addressed rumors that she had slapped her husband in public.

"It was more of a tap then a slap," she laughed, again insisting, "It was a lovers' quarrel. I think all couples go through these things."