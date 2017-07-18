We Just Realized Old Will Smith and New Will Smith Have Come Full Circle, Thanks to This Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Moment

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Harry Styles

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

True Crime: JonBenet Ramsey Case Reopened!

Taylor Swift Inspires Wild Conspiracy Theories

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Call it life imitating art!

Remember the episode of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air during season five in which Will Smith dressed up as an older man in order to pose as Ashley Banks' dad? 

Basically, Ashley (Tatyana Ali) had secretly dropped out of Bel-Air Academy in order to attend public school without telling her family. When parent-teacher conferences came around, she thought she'd have to break the news to Uncle Phil (James Avery)—that is, until Will proposed his "genius" idea to dress up as her father. Eventually, plans go awry when Will tries to ask Ashley's teacher on a date, and the teacher discovers he's wearing a fake mustache.

Photos

Will Smith's Best Roles

So what's the point of us telling you this whole story?

Well, we just realized real Will eventually grew a real mustache in real life, and our mind is blown (thank you, Twitter genius @DariusGA97).

Will Smith, Fresh Prince of Bel Air

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

The 'stache, the fade, even the charismatic smile...The similarities are uncanny, people! Some Twitter users even wonder if this whole thing was planned from the start (insert thinking face emoji).

Meanwhile, Will has been making headlines and trending in the Twitter-verse lately for more than just his mustache (which he's since shaved off).

Disney just announced the actor is set to play Genie in the upcoming live-action remake of Aladdin.

He will join Canadian actor Mena Massoud, who will take on the leading role of Aladdin himself, while Power Rangers star Naomi Scott will portray Princess Jasmine.

Of course, the news of Will taking on the massive role is no surprise.

Previously, the film's director Guy Ritchie told E! News, "I like Will Smith very much. It would make me very happy to be making it with him, but the whole thing is very exciting. I'm looking forward to it."

TAGS/ Will Smith , Viral , Twitter , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.