Call it life imitating art!

Remember the episode of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air during season five in which Will Smith dressed up as an older man in order to pose as Ashley Banks' dad?

Basically, Ashley (Tatyana Ali) had secretly dropped out of Bel-Air Academy in order to attend public school without telling her family. When parent-teacher conferences came around, she thought she'd have to break the news to Uncle Phil (James Avery)—that is, until Will proposed his "genius" idea to dress up as her father. Eventually, plans go awry when Will tries to ask Ashley's teacher on a date, and the teacher discovers he's wearing a fake mustache.