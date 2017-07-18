Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About Dating NBA Rookie Luke Kennard

Summer loving, and Savannah Chrisley's having a blast!
The Chrisley Knows Best star and protective pops Todd Chrisley were guests on E!'s Daily Pop Tuesday, and co-hosts Catt Sadler, Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner couldn't help but get the down-low on Savannah's relationship with NBA player Luke Kennard.
Savannah, 19, was by Luke's side as he got drafted to play for the Detroit Pistons last month, and unlike her past relationships, she was totally down to introduce her man to Todd.
"Honestly, I wasn't [afraid] because, for the first time, he's an awesome human being," Savannah gushed. "There was no hesitation about it. It started off very pure and right. [Todd] was involved from the very beginning. That's the way to do it."
Savannah and Luke met when their families just so happened to be seated at nearby tables while dining out in Los Angeles. The athlete then reached out to Savannah on Instagram to tell her how beautiful he thought she was, and shortly thereafter they began seeing each other.
That's when Todd chimed in, explaining, "She has been a ‘Shady Sheila' in her past. We don't have to worry about that because Luke is a wonderful, fine young man whose integrity and morals are beyond reproach. His family is just wonderful, good, God-fearing people."
Savannah (who just launched her Faith Over Fear fashion collection with HSN) agreed, adding, "They are definitely people I would be blessed to have in my life so that's a good way to feel."
And it seems as if even Todd is starting to imagine what a future could look like for Savannah and Luke years down the line. "They make a great looking couple," the reality TV star remarked. "I can't have somebody ratchet coming in here trying to tear up my DNA."
His daughter added with a laugh, " I don't know if I could deal with a not-cute child. I need a cute baby!"
Chrisley Knows Best returns to the USA Network with all new episodes this fall. Catch Todd and Julie Chrisley's appearance on Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, airing Wednesday at 9 p.m. on E!