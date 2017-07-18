Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About Dating NBA Rookie Luke Kennard

Summer loving, and Savannah Chrisley's having a blast!

The Chrisley Knows Best star and protective pops Todd Chrisley were guests on E!'s Daily Pop Tuesday, and co-hosts Catt Sadler, Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner couldn't help but get the down-low on Savannah's relationship with NBA player Luke Kennard.

Savannah, 19, was by Luke's side as he got drafted to play for the Detroit Pistons last month, and unlike her past relationships, she was totally down to introduce her man to Todd.

"Honestly, I wasn't [afraid] because, for the first time, he's an awesome human being," Savannah gushed. "There was no hesitation about it. It started off very pure and right. [Todd] was involved from the very beginning. That's the way to do it."