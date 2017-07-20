These Divas are getting their own dolls!

E! News is getting a first look at Mattel's new line of action figures, which are modeled after Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Natalya, Naomi and other fierce women of the WWE. The product line celebrates the wrestling stars' athleticism as entertainers as well as their fashion styles outside the ring.

The fashion doll line features Total Divas stars the Bella Twins, Nattie, Naomi, Eva Marie and Alicia Fox, as well as Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Bayley in two looks, one from the ring and one in everyday life. There's also an action figure line of dolls that are modeled after Nikki, Brie and Charlotte Flair in their signature ring gear.