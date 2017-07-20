Get a First Look at Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Nattie & More WWE Superstars' New Line of Mattel Dolls!

WWE Dolls, Total Divas

WWE/Mattel

These Divas are getting their own dolls!

E! News is getting a first look at Mattel's new line of action figures, which are modeled after Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Natalya, Naomi and other fierce women of the WWE. The product line celebrates the wrestling stars' athleticism as entertainers as well as their fashion styles outside the ring.

The fashion doll line features Total Divas stars the Bella Twins, Nattie, Naomi, Eva Marie and Alicia Fox, as well as Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Bayley in two looks, one from the ring and one in everyday life. There's also an action figure line of dolls that are modeled after Nikki, Brie and Charlotte Flair in their signature ring gear. 

Photos

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

WWE Dolls, Total Divas

WWE/Mattel

And yes, the dolls are fully equipped to move and act out the stars' show-stopping wrestling moves.

Completing Mattel's new line is the Ultimate Fan Pack, which comes with a 6-inch action figure, a role play item and a DVD with exclusive content. It includes Bayley and Sasha Banks. Bayley's accessories include a headband and bracelet and Sasha Banks accessories are two gold "Legit" and "Boss" rings in addition to a Women's Championship Title belt to make every fan feel like a champ.

WWE Dolls, Total Divas

WWE/Mattel

The action figures will be available for pre-order July 24 at Toysrus.com then available in stores nationwide at Toys "R" Us in September.

WWE Dolls, Total Divas

WWE/Mattel

