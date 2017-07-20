O.J. Simpson is about to be a free man.

After nearly nine years in prison, the notorious football star—also known as Orenthal James Simpson—will be released from the Nevada Lovelock Correctional Center as early as Oct. 1, 2017. A panel of four parole commissioners granted him parole today with a total of four unanimous votes.

O.J. was set to serve a 9- to 33-year sentence at the prison—a sentencing that came after he was convicted in 2008 of kidnapping and armed robbery, along with 10 other charges.

"Our decision, although difficult, is fair and just," one officer told the court.

At the time of the 2008 trial, prosecutors said the Hall of Famer (along with five other men) were armed with deadly weapons when they walked into a Las Vegas casino hotel room back in September 2007 where they stole memorabilia such as signed game balls and photos.