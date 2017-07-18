Time is flying by for Céline Dion and her family!

The legendary singer's 6-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy Angélil, were all smiles as they enjoyed shopping in Paris on Monday afternoon. The adorable trio posed for a photograph along the City of Light's historic streets, and it's hard to believe how fast Céline's youngest boys have grown up.

Nelson and Eddy kept it casual (and coordinating!) in graphic T-shirts, jeans and sneakers, while their proud mama looked glam as ever in a silk baseball-inspired ensemble and red stilettos.

Dion, 49, is also mom to 16-year-old René-Charles Dion Angélil, the recording artist's eldest son with late husband René Angélil. Since losing him to cancer in January 2016, Celine has proven the show must go on—both personally and professionally—time and time again.