Even if people have been particularly stupid today, Michel still found a reason to talk to Sookie.

Yes, former Gilmore Girls co-stars Yanic Truesdale and Melissa McCarthy reunited today...in Greece!

They gave us all the feels as they shared a sweet selfie together on Instagram, hanging by the pool with an incredible ocean view while on vacation.

Truesdale captioned the photo, "I love when this happens! By coincidence, we both booked a vacation at the same time in Greece! #magicaltiming #bestvacations."