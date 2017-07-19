Ironically, these jurors hadn't even made it to the true hard part yet. To start they would have to sit through upsetting and at times very gruesome evidence and testimony. It's been years since the trials (decades in the case of O.J. Simpson) but each juror admits that there are certain moments of the proceedings that have never left their memories. During the Durst case it was the day the prosecution showed the evidence photos of Morris Black's dismembered body. For the Jackson case, the testimony of Martin Bashir, the journalist who made the documentary that led to the child sexual abuse charges, was the most memorable—his lawyer invoked his First Amendment privileges and objected to almost every single question from the prosecution.

When Cryer thinks of the Simpson trial, he has three points that stick out above everything else: The cut on O.J.'s finger, for which an explanation was never sufficiently given; the testimony of forensic scientist Dr. Henry Lee, who claimed that there had been a second perpetrator at the scene and that evidence may have been tampered with; and police officer Mark Fuhrman, who Cryer believes planted the bloody gloves.

The deliberation process famously comes next and it's here where the celebrity jurors report feeling the most emotional weight. The seriousness of any criminal trial, whether it be murder or sexual abuse, cannot be overstated, but a famous trial brings an extra layer of scrutiny. "Looking back, there was so much pressure on us as jurors," says Nelson of the Durst deliberation. "The prosecution so wanted a conviction out of us. But there were so many points that they couldn't prove and questions they couldn't answer. At the end of the day you're sitting in the deliberations and asking yourself, can you send someone to prison beyond a reasonable doubt, for the rest of their life? That was the hardest part."