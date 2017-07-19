It's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Ellie Kemper and Jane Krakowski as you've never seen them before: Singing together. In animated dragon form. Yes, they're singing animated dragons.
The two costars made their way over to Disney Junior's Sofia the First to play dragons, Kemper is the recurring character of Crackle, and Krakowski plays Crackle's childhood rival Sizzle. In the episode, Sofia (Ariel Winter) disguises herself as a dragon to attend the annual Dragon Roast n' Toast picnic with her pal Crackle. There, they meet Sizzle and another familiar-voiced dragon, Orange Is the New Black star Kimiko Glenn's Cinder.
And then they sing, of course. And spoiler alert, it's kind of a catchy song. For those missing 30 Rock, you can just pretend it's Krakowski's Jenna Maroney singing and that'll take things to a whole new level.
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was nominated for three Emmys for the 2017 ceremony. Kemper, Tituss Burgess and the series itself picked up nominations. Netflix renewed the comedy from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock for a fourth season, which is likely a year away. So, let this Sofia the First clip give you a little Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.
Sofia the First has won Daytime Emmys in the past, maybe this original song done by the Unbreakable duo will get it another?
Sofia the First airs Friday, July 21 at 9 a.m. on Disney Channel.