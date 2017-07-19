It's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Ellie Kemper and Jane Krakowski as you've never seen them before: Singing together. In animated dragon form. Yes, they're singing animated dragons.

The two costars made their way over to Disney Junior's Sofia the First to play dragons, Kemper is the recurring character of Crackle, and Krakowski plays Crackle's childhood rival Sizzle. In the episode, Sofia (Ariel Winter) disguises herself as a dragon to attend the annual Dragon Roast n' Toast picnic with her pal Crackle. There, they meet Sizzle and another familiar-voiced dragon, Orange Is the New Black star Kimiko Glenn's Cinder.