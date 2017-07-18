He may be months away from turning the big 4-0. But instead of fearing his upcoming milestone, John Mayer is completely content with the life around him.

In a personal new interview with GQ Style, the Grammy winner is more than happy to talk about fashion and accessories.

At the same time, he's the first to admit he feels pretty fulfilled with the life around him.

"The reason I'm so happy now is because a lot of expectation that I had for myself was probably a little bit unnecessary. I have a perfect image of ambition and reward for my life right now," John explained to the publication. "I know what to expect, I know how much I should be asking for when I knock on the door, and I get it. I really write down on a piece of paper what I want out of life and what I want out of work and what I want out of 'fame'—and I have all the stuff I want."