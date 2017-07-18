Ryan Hansen is on the case of Kristen Bell's birthday.

A decade after Veronica Mars ended, it seems Dick Casablancas isn't over his old shenanigans. It all began on Tuesday when Hansen (who played Casablancas for all three seasons of the TV hit) decided to honor his former co-star's 36th birthday by toting a cardboard cutout of her around all afternoon and chronicling the adventure for social media.

Whether they were trying on new glasses or dining al fresco, the duo undoubtedly caused a bit of a spectacle out in public. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kristenanniebell," he captioned the series of photos on Instagram. "Thank you for sharing your special day with me. #brothers #superspouses."