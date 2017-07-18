Ryan Hansen is on the case of Kristen Bell's birthday.
A decade after Veronica Mars ended, it seems Dick Casablancas isn't over his old shenanigans. It all began on Tuesday when Hansen (who played Casablancas for all three seasons of the TV hit) decided to honor his former co-star's 36th birthday by toting a cardboard cutout of her around all afternoon and chronicling the adventure for social media.
Whether they were trying on new glasses or dining al fresco, the duo undoubtedly caused a bit of a spectacle out in public. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kristenanniebell," he captioned the series of photos on Instagram. "Thank you for sharing your special day with me. #brothers #superspouses."
While Hansen's tribute to Bell was highly entertaining, it wasn't the only digital honor she got today. Of course, her longtime husband Dax Shepard showered her with sweet words on Twitter. "On this day, many moons ago, the greatest wife, mother(of dragons) and friend arrived," the actor wrote. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY my l❤ve @IMKristenBell."
Before the day was over, Bell took to social media herself to reflect on her newest milestone. "I am incredibly happy to be alive. I'm grateful for my mom, my dad, and my whole family for supporting me, challenging me, and keeping me grounded," she wrote to her 3.5 million followers. "37 feels quite good."
Happy Birthday Kristen!