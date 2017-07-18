The Bachelorette's hometown dates can always get a bit messy, but last night, Dean Unglert's family took things to a whole new level.

Star Rachel Lindsay accompanied Unglert to his dad's home in Colorado for what was supposed to be a chance for Rachel to get to know Dean's family, but since Dean hadn't spoken to his father in two years, it became a heated reunion.

At first, it seemed as if Dean and his dad might actually smooth things over, but the conversation fell apart, with Dean's dad refusing to accept Dean's feelings of abandonment after his mother's death a decade ago.

It was some tough stuff, especially for the show that was so recently known for its surplus of whabooms.

Unglert sat down with E! News to open up about the emotional episode, and he does not regret having such an intensely personal scene play out on TV.