Cue the waterworks...

Ryan Reynolds did his best to make one dying boy's dreams come true earlier this week. The Canadian actor made the call of a lifetime when he FaceTimed Marvel superfan Daniel Downing, a 5-year-old British boy recently diagnosed with a very aggressive type of cancer called pontine glioma, from the set of his upcoming film Deadpool 2.

Earlier this month, doctors confirmed that the young fan, who calls Reynolds his hero, had an inoperable brain tumor and only had months to live. His family sought to lift the little boy's spirits by setting up a phone call with the Deadpool actor, which quickly turned into a FaceTime sesh. The whole thing lasted 15 minutes and boy did it go well!

The heartwarming interaction was caught on video.