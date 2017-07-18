Cha-Ching? Drake Is Still Raking in Degrassi Money 10 Years Later

Drake, Instagram

Instagram

Started from the bottom, now he's here. 

It's been a decade since Drake left Degrassi: The Next Generation to pursue music, but the superstar rapper just proved he'll never forget his humble beginnings—especially since he's still earning those royalties! 

To be fair, the Canadian teen drama only cut him a check for $8.25, which was still enough to excite Drizzy enough to share it to Instagram on Tuesday. "Degrassi money still coming in don't sleeeeeeeep..." the 30-year-old Toronto native joked

It's safe to say the "Hotline Bling" rapper isn't relying on moola from his years on television as wheelchair-chair bound Jimmy Brooks. In 2017, Forbes estimated Drake's net worth to be a staggering $90 million, making him the fifth wealthiest hip-hop artist in the world. 

Drake starred on Degrassi for eight consecutive seasons between 2001-2007 as the cast's star basketball player who became paralyzed after a classmate shot him during the series' well-known school shooting episode.

Drake, Degrassi

CTV

And over the years, the chart-topper hasn't shied away from acknowledging his start in show biz. Back in 2015, Drake reunited with co-stars Adamo Ruggiero, Lauren Collins and Daniel Clark at a web series screening. Then at the 2016 American Awards, he accepted an honor from Degrassi castmate Nina Dobrev.

He reflected on his decision to choose music over acting in a 2015 interview with W magazine

"Back then, I'd spend a full day on set and then go to the studio to make music until 4 or 5 a.m.," Drake explained. "I'd sleep in my dressing room and then be in front of the cameras again by 9 a.m. Eventually, they realized I was juggling two professions and told me I had to choose."

"I chose this life," he quipped. We think he made the right decision...

