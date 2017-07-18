The returns keep on coming for The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to Instagram to announce her return to the Bravo franchise.

In a post, Kim, who returned to the series at the end of season nine as a guest star, said she will be back, but not with a peach in hand (aka as a main Housewife with a spot in the opening title). Her focus is still on her own series Don't Be Tardy…

"FINALLLY! After many months of negotiations, I'm happy and excited to confirm that as of today my deal is done! I'm coming to play with the ladies over at RHOA," she wrote. "However, since you all have made my OWN show such a huge success, I've decided to continue to carry that instead of carrying a peach! See you soon bitches! #CANTWAIT#2ShowsSameNetwork #Blessed#SeeUAtLeastHalfTheSeason."