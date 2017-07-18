The returns keep on coming for The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to Instagram to announce her return to the Bravo franchise.
In a post, Kim, who returned to the series at the end of season nine as a guest star, said she will be back, but not with a peach in hand (aka as a main Housewife with a spot in the opening title). Her focus is still on her own series Don't Be Tardy…
"FINALLLY! After many months of negotiations, I'm happy and excited to confirm that as of today my deal is done! I'm coming to play with the ladies over at RHOA," she wrote. "However, since you all have made my OWN show such a huge success, I've decided to continue to carry that instead of carrying a peach! See you soon bitches! #CANTWAIT#2ShowsSameNetwork #Blessed#SeeUAtLeastHalfTheSeason."
Expect to see Kim as a "friend" to ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kim left the show after season five, And she's not the only familiar face back. NeNe Leakes is poised to return to the franchise.
"It's been a long process but we've finally reached an agreement! All hail the Queen for season 10 of #RHOA @bravotv #thethreatisback," she tweeted.
The returning cast members from last season are expected to include Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield.
Bravo's Real Housewives franchise has a tendency to bring former cast members back to spice things up. Bethenny Frankel appeared on The Real Housewives of New York City for the first three seasons before saying goodbye for her own spinoff. She returned in season seven as a fulltime cast member. Jill Zarin, an original RHONY star of the first four seasons, returned for an episode in season nine. Over on the other coast, Kim Richards, Brandi Glanville, Adrienne Maloof and Camille Grammer have all made return appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after departing as a main cast member.
Are you excited to see Kim mix it up with the ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta?
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo and production is currently underway on the new season.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)