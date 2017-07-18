Here's Proof That Emily Ratajkowski Loves Talking About Her Boobs

Daniel Jackson
Daniel Jackson
Emily Ratajkowski is comfortable in front of the camera and comfortable talking about boobs.
As the actress graces the August issue of Allure magazine, readers will see the 26-year-old pose topless in a variety of photos.
And before you get offended with the professional shots, Emily has a message about breasts and sexuality.
"It really bothers me that people are so offended by breasts…That's when I realized how f--ked our culture is," she shared with the publication's August issue available July 25. "When we see breasts, we don't think of beauty and femininity. We think of vulgar, oversexualized images."
On the subject of sexiness, Emily urged readers to do "things for ourselves. If that is the woman's choice, and it makes her feel good, then that's great. Good for her."
Daniel Jackson
Emily's latest comments got us thinking about the numerous occasions where the actress talked openly about her breasts.
In the August issue of Harper's Bazaar Australia, the star of Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" video said her breasts are holding her back from getting acting jobs.
"There's this thing that happens to me: ‘Oh, she's too sexy.' It's like an anti-woman thing, that people don't want to work with me because my boobs are too big," she shared with the publication. "What's wrong with boobs? They're a beautiful feminine thing that needs to be celebrated. Like, who cares? They are great big, they are great small. Why should that be an issue?"
Daniel Jackson
If you go back all the way to 2013, Emily had a message to the critics who couldn't stop talking about her body.
"For those meanies that insist I have had a boob job, here I am at 14 sooooo," she wrote on Twitter with a throwback bikini photo.
And when she chose to write a letter for Lena Dunham's Lenny Letters series, Emily detailed her life growing up where her breasts may have been considered larger than others in her age range.
"Growing up, my father would lovingly refer to me as a 'baby woman.' And that's what I was: a 12-year-old with D-cup breasts," she wrote. "In eighth grade, a vice principal snapped my bra strap in front of an entire room of my classmates and other teachers. She did it because the strap was falling out from my tank top and that broke the school's dress code."
As for why Emily is so open about her body, perhaps the actress and model simply wants women to feel comfortable in their own skin. And for all the critics and strangers, they can simply zip it.
"I refuse to live in this world of shame and silent apologies," Emily previously explained. "Life cannot be dictated by the perceptions of others, and I wish the world had made it clear to me that people's reactions to my sexuality were not my problems, they were theirs."