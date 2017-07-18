Here's Proof That Emily Ratajkowski Loves Talking About Her Boobs

Emily Ratajkowski is comfortable in front of the camera and comfortable talking about boobs.

As the actress graces the August issue of Allure magazine, readers will see the 26-year-old pose topless in a variety of photos.

And before you get offended with the professional shots, Emily has a message about breasts and sexuality.

"It really bothers me that people are so offended by breasts…That's when I realized how f--ked our culture is," she shared with the publication's August issue available July 25. "When we see breasts, we don't think of beauty and femininity. We think of vulgar, oversexualized images."

On the subject of sexiness, Emily urged readers to do "things for ourselves. If that is the woman's choice, and it makes her feel good, then that's great. Good for her."