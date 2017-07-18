Troian Bellisario isn't holding back her experiences with mental illness.

The Pretty Little Liars actress took to Lenny Letter, a feminist newsletter run by Lena Dunham and Jennifer Konner, to pen a personal essay about her battles with mental health.

She set the scene with a description of her swimming with a friend in extremely cold water, expressing how the freezing lake brought numbness and discomfort to her body, but she couldn't remove herself from the water. She goes on to explain the juxtaposition between her body displaying its need to be removed from the cold, and her mental illness telling her to not disappoint or look weak in front of her friend.