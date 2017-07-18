Romeo Santos Releases NSFW "Imitadora" Music Video

Romeo Santos, you just made us blush!

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old singer released the music video for his single "Imitadora," and it's definitely sexy.

We love that the musician likes to showcase his acting skills in his videos and this one is no exception. In this story, Romeo is an agent that was burned by his girlfriend, played by Jessica Cediel. "Imitadora," which means imitator in Spanish, is all about Romeo feeling like he's with an imposter of the woman that he loves. He continues to ask her trick questions to see if it's her because he can't seem to recognize her due to her actions.