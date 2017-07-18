Romeo Santos Releases NSFW "Imitadora" Music Video

Vevo
Romeo Santos, you just made us blush!
On Tuesday, the 35-year-old singer released the music video for his single "Imitadora," and it's definitely sexy.
We love that the musician likes to showcase his acting skills in his videos and this one is no exception. In this story, Romeo is an agent that was burned by his girlfriend, played by Jessica Cediel. "Imitadora," which means imitator in Spanish, is all about Romeo feeling like he's with an imposter of the woman that he loves. He continues to ask her trick questions to see if it's her because he can't seem to recognize her due to her actions.
The 35-year-old Colombian model, TV host seduces the naive agent, and he foolishly falls in love with her. The video shows some very steamy scenes between the two that are NSFW.
The song hit No. 1 on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart in its fourth week on the chart, which dethrones Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" featuring Justin Bieber. On Friday, July 21, Romeo will be gifting fans with a new album on a very special day—his birthday. Golden will be Santos' first album since 2014.
"I want to thank you guys so much for the support, from the bottom of my heart. I want to see you all at the in-stores [events]," the singer said in a video that he shared on Instagram.
We can't wait for Santos' new music to drop!