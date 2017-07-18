Instagram
David Beckham may be one of the world's greatest soccer players, but he's also one of the world's greatest dads.
The 42-year old retired soccer star paid a visit on Monday to his favorite tattoo parlor, Shamrock Social Club. The West Hollywood studio, which prides itself on "where the elite and the underground meet," is home to veteran artist Mark Mahoney. This is the same studio where Brooklyn Beckham got his first tattoo.
The former footballer showed off his newest ink on Instagram—part of his on-going collection dedicated to his family. The scripted tattoo, right above his detailed horse tattoo, reads "Dadda," paying tribute to his four children.
Earlier that day, he spent time with his daughter Harper and his two sons Romeo and Cruz. The famous family, with no sign of Victoria Beckham or Brooklyn, hiked the trails of Los Angeles, documenting the experience on his Instagram story.
"Big Hike, Big Girl" the athlete captioned his adorable picture of Harper and himself, mid hike. He later posted a photo of Harper looking off into the L.A. fog writing "We Made it Daddy" as well as individual photos of his boys Romeo and Cruz.
The Beckhams have always been public about how much love there is for one another. In an interview with NBC's Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie, Victoria gushed over her husband, "I'm lucky that David is the most fantastic father and husband, and he's great."
The former pop star calls her and David a "really good team." She also adds how proud they are of their kids: "They are happy kids, but they're polite children."