"I think that in the back of our head we all kind of want to find the one," Dean said of the decision to join the cast, "So if this is another opportunity then better...but I was just more sold on the fun experience that we could have in Paradise. I think we all had a good amount of fun. I'll be excited to see it all play back."

But was Dean really over Rachel when he hopped on a flight to Mexico? "I had some time to clear my head and move on," Dean said, adding he had about "a month and a half" in between the filming of the two shows.

While he was ready to move on, Dean didn't have any ladies from previous seasons in mind prior to filming.