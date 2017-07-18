Starz
Starz
The search for Jamie is on, Outlander fans.
In the just-released trailer for the third season of the Starz hit, fans get their first look at the separated soulmates Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan). And while the Droughtlander may be ending and reuniting us with the pair in just a few months, it's abundantly clear that an on-screen reunion between the two will be the season's biggest quest. Can Claire find a way back to the past and into Jamie's arms? Or is she stuck in the 1960s in a marriage she doesn't want for good? Check out the dreamy first look below!
The 13-episode third season of the hit series will be based on Voyager, the third book in Diana Galbadon's best-selling series.
Picking up right where season two left off, we'll find Claire arriving back in 1948 after traveling back through the stones, pregnant and dealing with her adventure's effects on her marriage with Frank (Tobias Menzies). Meanwhile, back in the 18th century, Jamie will be forced to deal with the aftermath of his failure at the battle of Culloden and the loss of Claire. As they fight to find a way back to one another, a major question will arise: When they find each other, will they be the same people who parted at the standing stones, all those years ago?
Gary Young, Charlie Hiett, David Berry, César Domboy, Lauren Lyle, John Bell, Wil Johnson, Hannah James, and Tanya Reynolds are also set to star in the new season.
Outlander returns for season three on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. on Starz.