The 13-episode third season of the hit series will be based on Voyager, the third book in Diana Galbadon's best-selling series.

Picking up right where season two left off, we'll find Claire arriving back in 1948 after traveling back through the stones, pregnant and dealing with her adventure's effects on her marriage with Frank (Tobias Menzies). Meanwhile, back in the 18th century, Jamie will be forced to deal with the aftermath of his failure at the battle of Culloden and the loss of Claire. As they fight to find a way back to one another, a major question will arise: When they find each other, will they be the same people who parted at the standing stones, all those years ago?