Justin Bieber is ready to pay it forward.
While kicking off a brand-new week in Southern California, the "Baby" singer made a surprise visit to Children's Hospital of Orange County where he surprised several patients.
In pictures posted onto social media, Beliebers shared their positive stories of meeting the Grammy winner.
"Today I got a once in a life time chance to share a heart to heart conversation, several smiles, hugs, but most importantly a beautiful prayer that @justinbieber said," Brittney Cruz wrote on Instagram. "This is the side the world deserves to see of him. His beautiful soul and personality that definitely touched my heart forever."
As for Brandie Runner, she relived the moment her family member found out one of her favorite artists was in the building.
"So...our nurse comes in and asks Victoria if she's been asked about having a visitor? We say no. She ask if she likes 'x' person. She says YES," her post read. "In this person walks. Introduces themselves to Victoria and we sit stunned. Victoria's smile was amazing and huge. Prayed with us and gave Tori a great big hug."
If you didn't already guess, Justin was in fact the special guest.
"Justin Bieber's visit was a surprise. The child life team received a call and he arrived—on his own—within an hour," a source shared with E! News. "Patients were thrilled to meet him and take photos with him."
CHOC is a children's hospital that aims to nurture, advance and protect the health and well-being of children. It's also home to one of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation's Seacrest Studios that allows patients to explore the creative realms of Radio, Television and New Media.
Justin's surprise visit comes just a couple of weeks before he kicks off his first stadium tour in North America. The singer behind huge hits including "Beauty and a Beat" and "Boyfriend" will perform in Texas, Los Angeles, Denver and other select cities.
