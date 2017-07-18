Justin Bieber is ready to pay it forward.

While kicking off a brand-new week in Southern California, the "Baby" singer made a surprise visit to Children's Hospital of Orange County where he surprised several patients.

In pictures posted onto social media, Beliebers shared their positive stories of meeting the Grammy winner.

"Today I got a once in a life time chance to share a heart to heart conversation, several smiles, hugs, but most importantly a beautiful prayer that @justinbieber said," Brittney Cruz wrote on Instagram. "This is the side the world deserves to see of him. His beautiful soul and personality that definitely touched my heart forever."

As for Brandie Runner, she relived the moment her family member found out one of her favorite artists was in the building.