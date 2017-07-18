Some things to consider when making such a hard choice. For starters, Riri is the queen of bringing Haute Couture to a paparazzi shot near you (remember her show-stopping Met Gala number or, more recently, all the times she's stepped out in oversized, high-fashion denim?), so this is her forte.

Pastel makeup and puffed sleeves are hardly things we'd readily associate with the star, and that's all part to her chameleon-like ways. Whether you're a fan of or dislike the soft, pale pink color of the gown, romantic bustles, off-the-shoulder neckline or exaggerated sleeves, you do have to recognize and respect the details.

Rihanna's checked off all the princess boxes (right down to the textured high pony), but it's time we heard what you think. So take a scroll through the below pics, get a better look at the outfit then fire away in our comment box below!