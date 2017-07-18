So...Rihanna Wore This Girly Gown Last Night—Thoughts?

ESC: Rihanna, Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Do we love it or do we hate it?

At the premiere of her latest film Valerian, Rihannatook to the red carpet in custom Giambattista Valli—similar to the fashion house's runway version—lace-up Manolo Blahnik heels, Chopard jewels and a Judith Leiber clutch. Clearly, the songstress is taking this whole movie star thing very seriously. (And for good reason.)

But we'd be lying if we said we didn't have some reservations about the ensemble—we have a feeling you might too?—which is why we're leaving you to decide for yourself what's to love and (maybe) what's not to love about this look as a whole.

Some things to consider when making such a hard choice. For starters, Riri is the queen of bringing Haute Couture to a paparazzi shot near you (remember her show-stopping Met Gala number or, more recently, all the times she's stepped out in oversized, high-fashion denim?), so this is her forte.

Pastel makeup and puffed sleeves are hardly things we'd readily associate with the star, and that's all part to her chameleon-like ways. Whether you're a fan of or dislike the soft, pale pink color of the gown, romantic bustles, off-the-shoulder neckline or exaggerated sleeves, you do have to recognize and respect the details.

Rihanna's checked off all the princess boxes (right down to the textured high pony), but it's time we heard what you think. So take a scroll through the below pics, get a better look at the outfit then fire away in our comment box below!

ESC: Rihanna

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

ESC: Rihanna, Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Here's a close-up of the star's glam from last night.

ESC: Rihanna

Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Outfit details including a dainty watch, which you really never see on red carpets.

ESC: Rihanna

Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

A view of the back is necessary.

ESC: Rihanna

Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

And, of course, one of her knee-high, lace-up heels as well.

ESC: Rihanna, Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

So...what do we think?

Opinion formed? Good.

Now comment away!

