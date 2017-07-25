Keeping Up With Jordyn Woods: See What It's Like to Be Kylie Jenner's BFF!

"Kylie Jenner's BFF:" It's an exclusive title, and Jordyn Woods has it!

That's right, Jordyn has the coveted title of Kylie's longtime best friend. We're talking a ride or die friendship here! So what's it like to be Kylie's right-hand gal-pal?

From jet-setting around the world with celeb pals like Hailey Baldwin and Jaden Smith to modeling photo shoots with Kylie and just chilling at home with her dogs, Jordyn has a pretty sweet life.

But that's not all. Check out our photo gallery below to see what it's like to keep up with Jordyn Woods!

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Instagram

Ride or Die

The BFFs have nicknamed themselves, "Angel & Vixen."

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Instagram

Fierce Fashion

"a night out in [London] stopped by @houseofcb today and got the cutest dresses."

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Instagram

Famous Friends

Jordyn hangs out with pals Jaden Smith and Hailey Baldwin. "Happy birthday to the golden princess @haileybaldwin love you so much."

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Instagram

Model Behavior

The BFFs model Kylie's new line. "Coming Soon @thekylieshop," she wrote.

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Instagram

Bikini Babes

Hot damn! Jordyn and Kylie show off their incredible curves in barely there bikinis.

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Instagram

Girls' Night Out

The trio attend a birthday party for Christina Aguilera.

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Instagram

Beach Vibes

Jordyn throws it back to her Mexico vacation. "Missing the warmth."

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Instagram

Cuddle Buddies

"Reposting because whether we like it or not we're stuck together forever #wifey," Jordyn wrote.

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Instagram

Peru Pucker

J poses with a llama while on a charity trip to Peru with Kylie.

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Instagram

Très Chic

Jordyn and Jaden attend a fashion event in Paris. "Thank you @louisvuitton."

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Instagram

Coordinating Cuties

Jordyn and Kylie coordinate in matching sexy black outfits.

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Instagram

Hot Mamas

J simply captioned this sweet snapshot, "mamas."

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Instagram

Nearly Naked

Wowzers! Jordyn flaunts major skin in a sheer white bikini.

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Instagram

Views

Jordyn enjoys a vacation in Toronto.

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Instagram

Yummy

"I've never tried it..." she captioned this silly pic. LOL!

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Instagram

Laid Back

Jordyn kicks back on a bus in London.

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Instagram

Hey, HRC!

"Iconic #vote," Jordyn captioned this enviable photo with Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Instagram

Wet 'N Wild

Jordyn takes a little dip in the water.

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Instagram

Soulful

"I'm happiest after I workout.. today's choice @soulcycle," she wrote after a workout.

Watch the premiere of Life of Kylie Sunday, August 6 at 9 p.m., only on E!

