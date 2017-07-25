"Kylie Jenner's BFF:" It's an exclusive title, and Jordyn Woods has it!
That's right, Jordyn has the coveted title of Kylie's longtime best friend. We're talking a ride or die friendship here! So what's it like to be Kylie's right-hand gal-pal?
From jet-setting around the world with celeb pals like Hailey Baldwin and Jaden Smith to modeling photo shoots with Kylie and just chilling at home with her dogs, Jordyn has a pretty sweet life.
But that's not all. Check out our photo gallery below to see what it's like to keep up with Jordyn Woods!
The BFFs have nicknamed themselves, "Angel & Vixen."
"a night out in [London] stopped by @houseofcb today and got the cutest dresses."
Jordyn hangs out with pals Jaden Smith and Hailey Baldwin. "Happy birthday to the golden princess @haileybaldwin love you so much."
The BFFs model Kylie's new line. "Coming Soon @thekylieshop," she wrote.
Hot damn! Jordyn and Kylie show off their incredible curves in barely there bikinis.
The trio attend a birthday party for Christina Aguilera.
Jordyn throws it back to her Mexico vacation. "Missing the warmth."
"Reposting because whether we like it or not we're stuck together forever #wifey," Jordyn wrote.
J poses with a llama while on a charity trip to Peru with Kylie.
Jordyn and Jaden attend a fashion event in Paris. "Thank you @louisvuitton."
Jordyn and Kylie coordinate in matching sexy black outfits.
J simply captioned this sweet snapshot, "mamas."
Wowzers! Jordyn flaunts major skin in a sheer white bikini.
Jordyn enjoys a vacation in Toronto.
"I've never tried it..." she captioned this silly pic. LOL!
Jordyn kicks back on a bus in London.
"Iconic #vote," Jordyn captioned this enviable photo with Hillary Rodham Clinton.
Jordyn takes a little dip in the water.
"I'm happiest after I workout.. today's choice @soulcycle," she wrote after a workout.
Watch the premiere of Life of Kylie Sunday, August 6 at 9 p.m., only on E!