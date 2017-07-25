"Kylie Jenner's BFF:" It's an exclusive title, and Jordyn Woods has it!

That's right, Jordyn has the coveted title of Kylie's longtime best friend. We're talking a ride or die friendship here! So what's it like to be Kylie's right-hand gal-pal?

From jet-setting around the world with celeb pals like Hailey Baldwin and Jaden Smith to modeling photo shoots with Kylie and just chilling at home with her dogs, Jordyn has a pretty sweet life.

But that's not all. Check out our photo gallery below to see what it's like to keep up with Jordyn Woods!