Aaron Carter Returns to the Stage After DUI Arrest

Before he took the stage, Aaron wrote a series of tweets defending himself as people like Sharon Osbourne and Aisha Tyler publicly criticized him. "I will NOT continue to tolerate such lies about me regarding drug use with alleged meth, heroine, crack - it's not funny! This body shaming must end now! It's amazing how many of you who can hide behind your screens and type it, but wouldn't say it to my face," the singer tweeted. "Ending this with the fact that there are so many bullies out there and this male body shaming must continue to be addressed."

On Tuesday morning, Aaron retweeted a review of the concert and again claimed he "wasn't even drinking" at the time of his arrest on Saturday. "That truth will come soon though," the "Fool's Gold" singer tweeted. "Thank you to the FANS again. You motivate me and drive me!" In another tweet, Aaron wrote that he had an "awesome time" in Alabama. "Such a HUGE crowd!"